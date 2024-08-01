Earlier this week, Bring A Trailer gave us a glimpse of a stunning off-road machine on the auction block. It was a 1992 Land Rover Defender 110 in a stealthy coat of Metallic Black. Since not everyone is in the market for a classic we have a more contemporary option available instead. This is the 2024 WRX: Project Midnight — a blackout beauty ready to race.

As we regularly point out, aftermarket customizations are always an option when the stock unit feels underwhelming. Also, there are plenty of establishments that provide professional services for a fee. Nevertheless, we have Subaru Motorsports USA behind this all-black project.

Hardcore automotive enthusiasts would gladly shell out big bucks for official high-performance trim packages. Making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 2024 WRX: Project Midnight is a powerful one-off with former F1 and rallycross driver Scott Speed.

It also welcomes a lighter chassis and carbon fiber body kit to keep its weight below 2,500 lbs. Exclusive aerodynamic tweaks endow the 2024 WRX: Project Midnight with a menacing wider stance. Supplying it with 670 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque is a 2.0-liter turbocharged Boxer engine with a specialized exhaust setup.

The mill and the rest of its components sit below a vented hood. Meanwhile, Subaru Motorsports USA also ditches everything unnecessary from the interior. The cockpit touts a full roll cage, a racing seat, and other items necessary for driver safety.

The 2024 WRX: Project Midnight Project “uses specially derived tarmac suspension geometry and swaps Airslayer’s 17-inch rallycross wheel and tire package in favor of 18×11-inch OZ Racing Superturismo LMP magnesium wheels and 280/650R18 Yokohama ADVAN slicks.”

Images courtesy of Subaru Motorsports USA