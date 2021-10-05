Watch connoisseurs will love the simplicity yet elegance that the Globe-Trotter’s Centenary 12-Slot Watch Case provides. It remains aesthetically pleasing to the eyes while ensuring protection for your most-prized timepieces.

Watches of value need the utmost care and protection, whether in storage or during travel, both of which the Globe-Trotter offers. This Watch Attaché from the brand’s Centenary Black / Black collection can hold up to 12 individual luxury timepieces. It protects them during cargo thanks to durable exterior built and designed for travel.

The Globe-Trotter’s Centenary 12-Slot Watch Case provides first-class protection for your watches. It has a premium leather lining and padded lid for extra protection from bumps and scratches. It uses lightweight vulcanized fiberboard for its construction, which is notable for its toughness and resistance to wear and tear. Aside from watches, the case also has extra space to store other accessories like watch bands, screws, and more.

Much like its luggage line, two locking clasps are found outside on either side to keep the case securely close. Metal hardware on the exterior also adds rugged modern appeal and there are neat stitches that surround a leather-clad stainless steel handle. The case itself as a whole is not entirely lightweight at 3.6 kilograms but that’s understandable given its large capacity. It boasts 12.5 liters of interior storage space at a dimension of 29.5W x 37H x 11.5D cm. For those who prefer to carry their bags on the shoulder, then the Globe-Trotter’s Centenary 12-Slot Watch Case also provides this option using an additional shoulder strap.

