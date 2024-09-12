Cycling has become an integral part of urban lifestyle, be it for leisure or exercise. So when it comes to road safety, bike helmets are essential cycling gear as they offer head protection during accidents. The Ventete aH-1 Helmet aims to revolutionize bike safety with its innovative design and high-performance features.

For starters, it caters to those who is always on the go so a helmet that is portable and compact for grab-and-go moments is ideal. This product from Ventete is just that, with its foldable design that collapses up to 90% of its size for easy storage. It can easily fit inside your pocket or backpack.

When needed, the Ventete aH-1 Helmet effortlessly inflates in 30 seconds by attaching the built-in nozzle to the included rechargeable Fumpa mini pump. Deflating it is also very straightforward. You simply remove the dust cap and unscrew the valve nozzle, then press down on the valve against your body to release air.

This head gear utilizes a patented pneumatic structural system that uses pressurized air to absorb impact. This system complements the helmet’s robust shell, crafted from triple-laminated, high-tenacity nylon for tear and abrasion resistance. It also features glass fiber-reinforced protective rib for braced protection across each chamber.

The Ventete aH-1 Helmet also packs RHEON padding for improved rotational impact protection to ensure maximum safety on the road. What you get is premium head-protection built to cater to the demands of movement, especially in the urban jungle. All these protection come at not just a collapsible design but also a lightweight one. This helmet clocks in at just 465 grams and comes in a sleek and stylish silhouette.

Images courtesy of Ventete