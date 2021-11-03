When an automotive industry heavyweight agrees to collaborate with your brand, it means they see something special. If this was the other way around, the same applies. Do you need a recent example? If so, check out the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition by Girard-Perregaux. This model may not seem special at first, but the intimate details speak differently.

The prestigious marque caters to clients who demand luxury with their high-performance rides. Since you’re splurging a pretty penny here, personalization is highly encouraged. Among the color schemes available, fans associate the badge with verdant shades specifically British racing green.

Girard-Perregaux makes this element the highlight of the timepiece. No precious metals here as the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition uses 904L steel for its 42-mm case. It is paired with a bracelet – also crafted out of 904L steel – with a triple-folding buckle closure.

Direct your attention to the display caseback wherein the Aston Martin logo is printed on the sapphire crystal window. This is also where you can catch a glimpse of the rotor and parts of the GP03300 caliber. The self-winding mechanical movement boasts a 46-hour power reserve.

As we make our way back to the top, the “Aston Martin Green” dial draws us in. Girard-Perregaux explains that this requires the application of paint 21 times to achieve this signature look. Then, what follows is the cross-hatching process that endows the intricate diamond patterns on the surface.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition then uses dark gray on the minute track, hour markers, hands, and the outer rings of the sub-dials. The sunray finish of the latter produces a dynamic effect when you move it around. Only 188 examples of this elegant timekeeping instrument will be available.

Images courtesy of Girard-Perregaux/Aston Martin