A while back, we have been praising Aston Martin, for a stellar start in 2021. With regular exciting announcements about its upcoming releases and so much more, we are always eager to hear about what they have in store for us. Again, we did not need to wait long as Girard Perregaux unveils its latest collaboration with the British automaker. Welcome the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges Aston Martin Edition.

With two refined brands working together, you can expect a level of craftsmanship unlike any other. The Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges Aston Martin Edition is an extravagant timepiece. Furthermore, it would be a perfect accessory for people who can afford the prestigious marque’s stunning vehicles.

Girard Perregaux presents the wristwatch in a 44-mm grade-5 titanium case with a coat of back DLC. Flexing its watchmaking expertise, buyers will marvel at the intricate skeleton dial. This lives up to its namesake with three flying bridges that hold the In-house GP09400-1683 calibre.

This remarkable configuration gives us the illusion that the self-winding movement is floating within. Sapphire crystals on both sides provide exceptional protection and visibility. You can also spot the hour markers of the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges Aston Martin Edition on the flange.

Other noteworthy elements include the tourbillon at 6 o’clock and the white gold micro-rotor. The latter sits just below the barrel and mainspring and features and engraving of the Aston Martin branding on its flank. As for the Girard Perregaux badge it sits on top.

Supplementing the elegant profile of the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges Aston Martin Edition is a black alligator leather strap. Finally, a titanium triple-folding buckle in black DLC secures this striking Girard Perregaux timepiece on your wrist.

Images courtesy of Girard Perregaux