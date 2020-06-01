The Gerber Key Note is a do-it-all-knife for small everyday tasks. It packs quite an amount of utility in a small package that is barely distinguishable as a knife.

This portable knife features satin-finished dual blades for versatility in purpose. It can cut, scrape, slice, and more. It boasts both fine and serrated 5CR stainless steel blade for durability and all-around use. The serrated edge makes it easy to cut through ropes and other fibrous materials. The fine edge is for everyday cutting use. The stout blade may just be an inch long but it can definitely do the job well when it comes to unexpected situations.

For ease and safety, the blade in the Gerber Key Note deploys with a starter tab and secured open with a nail nick. A finger flip is all it takes to bring out the blade and a liner lock mechanism ensures the blade stays snug when in use to prevent accidents.

Moreover, this keychain tool has an ergonomic feel in the hands. The handle is rubberized and textured for a secure grip that prevents slippage. Aluminum scales on the front and back ensure the knife can withstand daily use. It comes in the colors of black and coyote brown. It also comes with a lightweight nylon sheath to make the knife resistant to mildew and harsh climates.

The Gerber Key Note is not only versatile in its purpose but also in its carry. It is small and lightweight enough to put on a key ring or in your pocket. It comes with a removable keychain for those who want to keep it discreet.

