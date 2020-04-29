Food is a necessity when it comes to camping, hiking, or any outdoor adventures. You need a full stomach to be able to go on for many walks or hikes. But the need to bring utensils escapes us because it can be a nuisance to pack and store them. But with the Gerber ComplEAT, you don’t have to worry about packing several dining tools.

This ingenious product has the bases covered when it comes to eating utensils. It has a long tine fork, a deep basin spoon, and a dual-sided spatula that comes with a serrated and silicone edge for cutting and cleaning. If you snap the spatula and spoon together or the spatula with the fork, then you get fully-functional tongs.

Meanwhile, the textured handles in each tool ensure a secure grip. The Gerber ComplEAT even comes with a 4-function solid-state multi-tool equipped with a bottle opener, can opener, veggie opener, and a serrated package opener.

This handy gear is built for outdoor adventures as such it is made compact, lightweight, and adaptable to external factors. It is of anodized aluminum and glass-filled nylon construction which makes it resistant to corrosion. It is easy to pack and unpack because of its nesting feature. The tools seamlessly fit together for easy transport and to provide slim storage.

Likewise, the Gerber ComplEAT does not take a lot of space and weight in your bag. This handy tool only weighs 2.3 ounces and measures 7.75″ l x 1.5″ w. It is the perfect carry for those looking to dine on real food while out in the outdoors.

Images courtesy of Gerber