The Gerber Prybrid Utility makes cutting, slicing and performing other general everyday tasks a breeze. It combines the convenience of a pocket knife and a multi-tool in one portable carry that weighs less than 3 ounces.

This handy device features a replaceable standard utility blade that retracts for easy access. It uses a slide lock mechanism that prevents blade overextension. This mechanism makes it easy to replace the blade when needed. The blade features a cord cut notch to make it easy to slice through rope or twine.

Boasting a rugged form factor and a dual-end design, the Gerber Prybrid Utility also offers eight tools that come in handy for those unexpected home and outside fixes. It comes with a pry bar, nail puller, wire stripper, bottle opener, and a small and large flathead driver.

Designed for portability, the Gerber Prybrid Utility has a lanyard hole on one end so you can easily hang it on a carabiner or on a key ring. It is also robust and guaranteed to last for many uses thanks to its G10 metal construction.

Moreover, this ingenious device is portable and light in the pocket and hands. It only weighs 2.9 ounces and measures 1.25″ width and 4.25″ length. It’s slim enough at 0.4 inches so it sits well in the hands. Likewise, its textured body ensures a non-slip grip so you can do the task efficiently.

The Gerber Prybrid Utility is a pocket-friendly device that makes deployment easy. It eliminates the need for a sheath as it easily slips in your pocket ready to handle quick tasks.

Images courtesy of Gerber