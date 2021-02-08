Even with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S already in many homes, the Switch remains popular among gamers. From a performance standpoint, Nintendo’s platform lacks power in contrast to the previous generation of game systems. The ability to play it anywhere and anytime make it the console to beat. However, that could soon change when the GENKI Shadowcast from Human Things hits the market.

Unlike the Switch, which has an integrated display, Sony and Microsoft’s machines need to be plugged in a TV or monitor to play. Sure, portable panels are a clever solution, but there is something even better. Aside from smartphones everybody likely has a laptop with them when they leave the house. This is exactly what Human Things wants you to use with the help of the GENKI Shadowcast.

Unless your notebook is one of the few models out there with an HDMI input port, console gaming without a TV or portable monitor is out of the question. This situation is exactly why some folks consider a capture card as an essential accessory for on-the-go gaming. At 0.98 x 2.1 x 0.35 inches with a weight of about 10 grams, the GENKI Shadowcast is perhaps the most compact we have ever seen.

This gadget plugs in to the HDMI output of your console. Human Things confirms the GENKI Shadowcast is compatible with macOS 10.12 up and Windows 7 or newer. Other features allow users to turn their powerful digital cameras into high-resolution webcams. At only $39, this is a small price to pay that unlocks a convenient functionality for your laptop.

Images courtesy of Human Things