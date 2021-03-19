After being experiencing battery production constraints, Tesla is delaying the release of the Semi. Unlike the heavy-duty Cybertruck, which is apparently coming out sometime this year, the carmaker could be pushing back the launch of the Class 8 semi-truck a little later. Meanwhile, Freightliner – its direct competitor is already testing two of its emission-free platforms: the eCascadia and eM2 on real-world routes.

Experts are saying Tesla is currently unbeatable when it comes to all-electric passenger automobiles. From a commercial vehicle standpoint, the market is up for grabs. Those who can establish an early foothold are likely the ones who will succeed.

It seems Freightliner hopes to be the innovative force that pushes businesses to welcome electrification. In 1981, the company was acquired by Daimler AG. Currently, it is developing two zero-emission models that will directly compete against Tesla’s Semi.

First up is the eM2 which the marque describes as an electric medium-duty. Transportation regulators would identify it as a Class 6-7 commercial box truck. Meanwhile, the eCascadia is Freightliner’s Class 8 on-highway tractor-trailer. The former outputs 180 to 300 horsepower and promises a range of about 230 miles on a full charge.

Owners can recharge it up to 80% in 60 minutes. As for the bigger one, the manufacturer is listing its output as 360 – 525 horsepower. In fact, the range is slightly higher at 250 miles and its bigger batteries can recharge to 80% in 90 minutes.

To date, both models already traveled over 700,000 miles in actual tests. On paper, however, the Tesla Semi lineup outperforms the two. Finally, Freightliner reveals that the production of its all-electric trucks will begin in 2022.

Images courtesy of Freightliner