The cryptocurrency market is quite fickle but as it stands right now, there have been remarkable growths over the past few months. If you were one of the few who made the right call, Franck Muller has something you need. What we have here the Vanguard Encrypto Free The Money, Free The World wristwatch.

This limited-edition luxury timepiece is Franck Muller’s latest iteration of the Vanguard Encrypto. In 2019, the premium timekeeper was the world’s first functional bitcoin watch. With the Free The Money, Free The World, the watchmaker dials back a little with the extravagance.

It comes with a 41 mm tonneau case crafted out of titanium. Also, the watch features a brushed finish in black DLC with a hint of green on the caseband. This colorway continues on the sporty perforated leather strap in black with green stitching. A Bitcoin Symbol can be seen on the crown.

It has a titanium caseback with the Bitcoin symbol engraving in the middle. Still, Franck Muller assures us that a Swiss-made self-winding Caliber FM 0800 movement with a 42-hour power reserve is inside this Vanguard Encrypto.

Moving on, it has an anti-reflective sapphire crystal that covers a black sunburst dial. Noteworthy details include another Bitcoin symbol at the center with the watch’s namesake — Free The Money, Free The World – printed around the perimeter. A date window is visible at 6 o’clock, while the hour markers are a mix of batons and Arabic numerals.

That’s not all because a laser-etched QR code of the user’s public address replaces the 12 o’clock marker. The Vanguard Encrypto protects sensitive information via a two-piece “Deep Cold Storage” set. This includes a sealed USB with a private key which allows it to function as a secure cryptocurrency wallet.

Images courtesy of Franck Muller