The James Brand is a great supplier of EDC, pocket knives, and other cool lifestyle merchandise. Once in a while, they work with other renowned brands in their respective market segments to deliver some co-signed goodies. A fairly recent launch was the Timex Automatic GMT. It’s another dapper timepiece, which is also the second collaborative venture between the two.

TJB is a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts, which is why this dual time zone model touts remarkable durability. Instead of stainless steel, Timex renders the 41 mm x 11.5 mm tortuga case out of titanium. For a cohesive look alongside reliable toughness, the uni-directional rotating bezel, exhibition case back, and bracelet are also fashioned out of the same metal.

Since drops or impact can easily disfigure a polished surface the Automatic GMT flaunts a matte finish. We like the muted sheen it gives off and how the gray tone contrasts with the bluish-green (Emerald) bezel insert, flange, and dial. The shade also appears on the top of its 3-position screw-down crown.

In addition to the 24-hour counters on the bezel insert, the indices also appear on the inner flange just below the sapphire crystal. Meanwhile, against the Emerald dial is The James Brand emblem at 6 o’clock, a Timex signature, a minute track, and applied hour markers in white. Meanwhile, the spot just beside 3 o’clock is occupied by a date window.

Super-LumiNova coats the indices and hands for readability in low-light conditions. The hours, minutes, and GMT hands are black, while the seconds hand has a white tip. Elsewhere, we can view the 24-jewel Miyota 9075 self-winding movement through the sapphire window of the exhibition case back. The James Brand emblem is once more printed on the crystal.

