The Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is a private hideaway that sits on top of a hill situated. It lies on a peninsula along the beautiful coastline between Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta.

This is a hidden eco-reserve on Mexico’s Costa Alegre that boasts modern organic architecture. It features a dramatic 656-foot cliff descending to the protected beachfront below. It lets guests fully connect with nature as they marvel at the beauty of the dazzling landscape of mountain peaks and virgin beaches.

The Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo uses raw stone and wood for a clean geometric aesthetic that is in harmony with its natural surrounding. As for its amenities, this tropical paradise features 155 rooms most offer panoramic views of the Pacific ocean. It sits within a 2,100-acre nature reserve that features 3 kilometers of shoreline and three private beaches.

This resort also has four dining and beverage areas. These include an ocean view bar and restaurant, a beach bar, and a golf restaurant. Moreover, it has all the recreational areas you can find in luxury resorts. It offers three swimming pools, a golf course, a fitness center, a water sports center, several tennis courts, a spa and wellness center, and numerous meeting areas for young adults. The golf course boasts breathtaking views of the ocean anywhere you turn. It also has an 18-hole, par 72 course, designed by the famous Robert Trent Jones Jr. and David Fleming.

The Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is an hour drive to the international airport in Manzanillo. It takes around 3.5 hours to drive north to Puerto Vallarta.

