When you’re in a Bentley, it’s virtually one of the most luxurious motoring experiences out there. Whether driven by a chauffeur or personally behind the wheel, only a few can rival what its vehicles bring to the table. For those seeking even more refinements, the manufacturer is calling on Mulliner. Specifically for the Ultra Performance Hybrid versions of the Flying Spur and Continental GT (coupe/cabriolet).

Prestigious marques often cater to the unique requests of their valued clientele. These discerning buyers usually prefer to dabble in a few customizations or even commission a one-off project car. Hence, when the cost is not an issue, the Mulliner team will eagerly handle these types of builds.

Just like its contemporaries that supply the elite with high-end rides, Bentley refuses to go all-in with complete electrification. After closing the books on its flagship W12 internal combustion engine, it’s replacing all powertrains with the Ultra Performance Hybrid system.

We are looking at a whopping 771 horsepower and 734 lb-ft of torque output from these eco-friendly variants of the Flying Spur and Continental GT. The Mulliner machines receive a Floating Diamond grille alongside a generous serving of chromed-out hardware.

If you prefer something with a darker tone, the gloss black option is likewise available. Bentley says the understated theme includes the 22″ rims in gloss black or Tungsten Grey. Elsewhere, both the Flying Spur and Continental GT flaunt a striking diamond perforation pattern on the cabin’s upholstery.

For superior comfort, Mulliner incorporates Postural Auto Adjust. Wellness features, and Auto Climate. Unfortunately, these are only accessible to folks in the front seats who also get to admire the special digital instrument panel graphics. Overall, the sheer number of leather, paint, and accent selections is staggering.

Images courtesy of Bentley Motors/Mulliner