Longsleeves will never run out of fashion and are always go-to-wear for just about anything. They can be worn dressed down or dressed up and works in both hot and cold conditions. The Flint and Tinder Ranger Longsleeve Workshirt is, as its name entails, designed for days when you want to toil in the garden or have some woodworking to do.

However, this versatile workshirt would look great for casual days out at the mall too. It looks ruggedly handsome it can be worn over a shirt and paired with jeans. The Ranger Longsleeve Workshirt definitely looks great when worn on its own too. No matter the conditions, it helps you stay comfortable. When feeling a little chilly, it can keep you warm. It protects your arm too from the heat or from whatever danger the task at hand could bring.

The Flint and Tinder Ranger Longsleeve Workshirt was designed with versatility and durability in mind. It is made from 25% Cordura nylon to make it strong and durable so it can handle work, leisure, or whatever else gets in its way.

Moreover, this outerwear uses 75% cotton for that classic softness so it feels comfortable to use. The more you wear the Ranger Longsleeve Workshirt, the softer it gets. As with any other workshirts, pockets are important to hold tools and other important gear.

The Flint and Tinder Ranger Longsleeve Workshirt has double chest pockets to store a pair of sunglasses or other handy items you may need close at hand. It also comes in two colorways: Jumbo Plaid or All Black.

