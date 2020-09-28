The FLÎKR Fire is a portable fireplace— yes, you heard that right. You can take it anywhere with you and it works just like any other fireplace. The difference is this one does not use any firewood or harmful gas thus it’s safer.

Designers created this nifty home essential “out of the desire for a simple indoor fireplace that could operate on clean-burning, inexpensive, and readily available fuel.” It uses 70 or 91 percent rubbing alcohol, or isopropyl alcohol, which is readily available in drugstores or supermarkets. This means no-soot or no carbon dioxide emissions. This makes this fireplace ideal to use in a ventilated space no smaller than 300 ft2.

Design-wise, the FLÎKR Fire will certainly be a conversation piece among guests in the living room or during mealtime talks in the dining room. It also serves as a unique decor in the bedroom. It sits a quartz-like base and from polished cement for a more natural appeal. The cement design has adjustable feet to provide a thermal barrier between the tabletop and the base. The feet also comes with felt pads to protect against scratching.

As for its function, a mere 5 ounces of alcohol that needs to sit about an inch above the rim. This will give you roughly 50 minutes of burn time. That is enough to keep yourself cozy warm. The fire is also hot enough to cook over. It is perfect for some little campfire cookout (think roasted smores). The FLÎKR Fire weighs only 2.49kg and compact at 4″ x 5″ diameter.

Images courtesy of FLÎKR Fire