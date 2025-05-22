The Hug Me Chair by designer Zipeng Zhou is a tangible expression of love and appreciation for the customers who have supported Steel Land over the years. It marks the thirtieth anniversary of the furniture company, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the past years and as an expectation of what’s to come.

It’s a look back to 1993 when like a young child, the company took its first steps into the furniture business, seeking recognition and acceptance. Over the years, it has grown and shined in China’s high-end home furnishing industry.

Hence, the Hug Me Chair imbues a meaningful design. Its extending arms is an expression of deep affection and love. Meanwhile, its thick and sturdy base speaks of the solid quality and heritage of the product. It also symbolizes Steel Land’s firm foundation, staying steadfast and reliable.

Moreover, the extending arms represents the company’s open and inclusive attitude. It looks back with gratitude on past glories and faces future challenges with humility. Regarding its craftmanship, this chair features an integrated molding structure with a built-in metal framework paired with slow-rebound molded foam.

The Hug Me Chair uses exquisite hand-stitched craftsmanship in lieu of glue to make it stable, comfortable, and eco-friendly. Moreover, it uses lotus leaf bionic technology to make the fabric water and stain-resistant for easy cleaning and maintenance. It comes in various materials and colors that offer both visual delight and great tactile feel.

The polyester fiber version uses advanced 3D technology, featuring unique dense fiber layers that are soft and skin friendly and resistant to deformation. Meanwhile, the lamb wool variant mimics the natural curl and texture of wool for a soft and delicate feel. Both materials are durable and resistant to wear and piling.

Images courtesy of MUSE Design Awards