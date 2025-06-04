Tired of sitting still all day? What if your chair moved with you, keeping your body aligned and pain-free?

Most ergonomic chairs were designed simply for sitting, not for everything else we do while we’re in front of the screen.

LiberNovo Omni was built around how you work, not just where. It’s the world’s first dynamic ergonomic chair, launching on Kickstarter at 9:00 AM PDT, June 24.

Built for movement. Engineered for support. Designed without compromise.

Here’s your chance to join the pre-sale event for exclusive savings, rewards, and early access!

How the Pre-Sale Works (It’s Simple)



✅ Secure your spot now with just a $10 deposit

✅ Get $50 off the $698 Super Early Bird price at launch

✅ 100% refundable when the campaign kicks off

Bonus Perks: Enjoy priority shipping and receive a limited-edition founder’s nameplate as a thank-you for backing early.

💡 Zero risk, $50 saved

Limited spots available — reservations will close when we hit capacity. Act fast!

Why Back Omni?

Omni isn’t just another ergonomic office chair; it’s the first ergonomic solution built for the way we work today. Designed for long hours and constant shifts, it adapts to your body’s every move. Whether you’re focused or reclining, Omni isn’t just the best ergonomic chair, it’s the only one that lets you move freely, so you can get more out of your day without discomfort.

Omni eliminates all the pain points we found in other high-end ergonomic chairs with real-time lumbar support, seamless motion syncing, and four adaptive recline modes. It delivers full-body comfort, all day, without interrupting your natural rhythm.

Curious how it works? Explore How Omni’s Dynamic Support System actually works.

Whether you’re leading a video call, watching a stream, or grinding ELO, Omni adjusts to match your moment.

A New Way to Sit

LiberNovo didn’t start with a chair. It started with a problem: people were sitting more, hurting more, and not expecting enough from the one object they used most. That wasn’t good enough.

After years of dealing with poor posture and back pain, we knew it was time for a change. Instead of designing just another ergonomic computer chair, we designed a system that adapts to how you work. Support that keeps your body aligned while letting you move freely, helping you stay focused, and pain-free long term.

That’s how Omni was born. It’s not just engineered to fix your posture; it’s designed to get out of your way and let your body do what it was built to do: move.

Omni isn’t furniture, its gear. Tuned to keep you focused, supported, and free to move all day long.

Who It’s For

🎮 Gamers who play long sessions but care about long-term health

🧠 Creators and designers who need support without distraction

📞 Remote professionals who want posture, presence, and focus

💪 Wellness seekers recovering from back pain or sedentary stress

Whether you’re looking for the best ergonomic gaming chair or a comfortable ergonomic office chair, if you spend hours in front of a screen, Omni is for you..

See Omni at NeoCon 2025

We’re excited to announce that LiberNovo will be exhibiting at NeoCon 2025 in Chicago, come check us out in person!

📍 Booth 7-2130

📅 June 9–11, 2025

📌 THE MART — 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 470, Chicago, IL 60654 USA

Come try Omni for yourself, alongside the industry’s most innovative workspace designs. Get a feel for what dynamic support is really like, before it officially launches.

Join the Movement

It’s time to change the way we look at sitting. Join the movement and be among the first to experience a smarter, more dynamic way to work and play.

The Pre-Sale Has Started. Kickstarter Launch Coming on June 24, 2025, at 9 AM PDT.

Experience Omni first, and get it for the lowest price! Reserve your chair today and save $50!