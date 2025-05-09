Shaving off unwanted hair on the body takes time and effort, especially when dealing with the back and working with tools that make the task a chore. But Bakscape’s Starter Kit 2.0 ” transforms back shaving from a task into a simple, self-care ritual.”

Shaving is an essential part of grooming that makes us feel and look good. But not everyone can reach their full back for a good and smooth shave. Likewise, some tools make shaving solo difficult because they are heavy on the hands or arms, and you end up with sore muscles from all the back shaving.

But Bakscape’s Starter Kit 2.0 makes the perfect sidekick. Its ergonomic design offers a secure and comfortable grip while providing efficient performance. Its innovative Friction Fit Handle offers unmatched control that can easily navigate body contours.

Moreover, no more twisting at odd angles with this grooming kit that lets you shave in any direction. It has a titanium-coated precision shave head with six pivoting, extra-wide foils that twist and turn to catch every curve. These foils are also spaced to handle thick, coarse body hair. The patented blades and silky-smooth guard ensure safe and smooth results with zero cuts and bumps every time.

Bakscape’s Starter Kit 2.0 works efficiently on an 8500 RPM motor powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that offers 90 minutes of shave time. That’s more than enough time to cover back, front, and other areas of the body. It’s also water resistant and has a foldable handle, making it portable enough to bring on your travels. After all, you never know when you might need a good, clean shave.

Images courtesy of Bakscape