If we were to ask you about all-electric automobiles, it’s likely that Tesla will be the first marque to roll off your tongues, right? Well, it’s understandable given that Elon Musk was the first to offer a groundbreaking consumer-grade EV. If we were to name another company that also offers awesome emission-free rides, Fisker Automotive comes to mind. We have previously featured the EMotion and Karma concepts from the American automaker. Now, it’s teasing an off-road version of its upcoming Ocean SUV.

Earlier this year at CES 2020, the all-electric SUV made its debut with a projected delivery of sometime in 2022. The all-wheel-drive SUV sported luxury trimmings with a remarkable 300-mile range on a single charge. You might think that it’s back to the drawing board to design its next all-electric foray. However, it seems that the engineers feel that they can still do even better with what’s on the way.

Therefore, Fisker Automotive is revisiting the Ocean and revamping the machine for more demanding applications. Take note that we’re dealing with a battery-powered transport which is about to take on difficult terrain. Industry sources claim that it will meet the specifications for use with the military or rescue operations.

Fisker has yet to drop some official details about the Ocean spin-off, but we have an idea of the possible tweaks. By default, the stock variant is already one powerful SUV. We can expect to see improvements in parallel to horsepower. Moreover, the suspension will likely receive an upgrade to improve performance on rough surfaces. Renders show the addition of a roof rack with more lighting as well.

Images courtesy Fisker Automotive