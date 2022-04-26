Named after 1980s tactical hardware, the FINAL COUNTDOWN collection introduces an aggressive aesthetic that modernises every essential aspect of 10 legendary designs. Each variant is limited to only 50 serial numbers and is available to pre-order for £350 (saving £150 off RRP).

The new collection utilizes a mechanical caliber with a quick date setting and exhibition back. Meanwhile, the stainless steel watch case measures 44mm diameter × 49mm length × 13.4mm depth and boasts 10 ATM (100m / 328ft) water resistance.

The collection utilises a beautiful combination of meticulously polished & carefully brushed surfaces, elevated further by a matt black unidirectional rotating bezel. The robust crown features a bold, deep red anodised finish, consistent with all of their earlier editions.

The screw-down exhibition back gives the wearer uninterrupted access to view the inner workings of the intricate mechanical movement. Finally, the bespoke design is finished with a black matt fluoroelastomer (FKM) strap.

If you are new to WT Author or if you have some gaps in your collection then you can get your hands on one of their earlier editions via Add-on Rewards, thereby saving a further £150 off RRP, hot off the assembly bench & shipped by July 2022.

NFTs

WT Author × Ultra Studio are delighted to present [Origins], a series of 10 limited edition NFTs to commemorate each variant in the FINAL COUNTDOWN watch chapter. Collectors also gain ownership of the physical artefacts dedicated to the watch design process. The NFTs are available to purchase on OpenSea from Tuesday, 26 April 2022.

The pricing for the editions is 1 ETH each. The [Origins] Deed is a new category of NFT, allowing collectors to own their NFT as well as automatically gain entitlement to the physical artefact that gives maximum transparency to collectors in the digital & physical world. Likewise, the 10 striking unique [Origins] Deeds include:

Non-Fungible Token [NFT] by WT Author × Ultra Studio

Video Display Terminal

Master Variant Watch [#0 of 50]

Authenticated Blueprints

Original Watch Sketch

The 10 Rules of Watch Design Book

Wax-Sealed Sustainable Packaging

WHY BUY?

WT Author shares their expertise and proves their knowledge through the ‘10 Rules of Watch Design,’ showing how comfortable they are with the unique ideas they have for their products. Moreover, every watch comes accompanied by sentimental artefacts created by the team including:

Numbered & Signed Sketch Print

Numbered & Signed Blueprints

Assembly Photographs

The Book of WT Author: Chapter 9

Wax-Sealed Packaging

The brand offers a 2-year warranty on the watches, which shows how much faith they have in the longevity of their products and to foster loyalty in their customers as well.

