SHARGE unveiled its latest innovation, the Forged Carbon Fiber Series, at this year’s IFA exhibition in Berlin. The series introduces three new power banks that offer both both style and lightweight durability for reliable on-the-go charging.

The collection includes the CarbonMag (10K) and the CarbonMag (5K) power banks. The first in the lineup boasts 10,000mAh battery capacity that supports both wireless and wired charging. It offers doubly fast 15W Qi2 charging compared to 7.5W MagSafe and max 22W output via a USB-A port and 20W using USB-C.

Meanwhile, the CarbonMag (5K) in SHARGE’s Forged Carbon Fiber Series packs 5,000mAh battery in a slim and lightweight design of just 0.35″ thick and 0.26lb, respectively. It offers the same wired and wireless simultaneous charging capability and capacity as its bigger counterpart, albeit in a super-sleek silhouette that it’s nearly “invisible” when attached to your phone.

It’s 40% thinner than conventional 5K wireless power banks and lighter than an apple. Both power banks have non-protruding shells for an ergonomic grip. They are also easy in the pocket and in the wallet. Likewise, they come with super strong 12.75N magnetic attachments, making them great to use for snap-and-go moments.

SHARGE’s Forged Carbon Fiber Series of power banks feature exquisite recycled carbon fiber craftsmanship that offers a premium look and smooth hand feel. The carbon fiber went through advanced molding techniques to give them their unique appearance, as well as enhanced their durability. They are highly resistant to breakage and wear. Moreover, built-in safety protocols protects the device from in/out high voltage, extreme temperature, overcharge/discharge, and short circuit. Both power banks area also airline-safe certified.

Images courtesy of SHARGE