When your weekend leisure activities take you to the great outdoors, one must properly gear up. Check your camping equipment, supplies, and your apparel. If your destination requires a lot of legwork, then a reliable pair of footwear is must-have for the journey. The Filson x Danner Trail 2650 might be what you need to make the trip smooth and enjoyable.

Hitting the trails is by no means a walk in the park. An individual might have the stamina to run marathons and more, but that all changes on rugged terrain. As such, typical sneakers just won’t cut it out there. With more than 120 years of experience under their belt, Filson knows how to cater to the adventurous crowd.

Tough and lightweight hiking boots will make a difference when your backpack already weighs a ton. With a wallet-friendly price of $190, there’s practically no reason to say no here. The Filson x Danner Trail 2650 is a limited-edition version of their popular model.

You have leather and textile uppers with a breathable mesh. This comes with GORE-TEX lining and combines to keep water out and still remain breathable. Your feet stand on removable OrthoLite insoles which helps manage heat while the Filson x Danner Trail 2650 is in action.

Cushioning your every step is an EVA foam midsole while the Trailguard TPU shank is there for torsional rigidity. The Filson x Danner Trail 2650 also sports Vibram 460 outsole paired to an EXO Heel System for superior traction and grip.

The wilderness is unforgiving which is why skipping out on quality and performance is a big mistake. Nobody wants their gear – especially their shoes – to give up or wear out mid hike. Thus, the Filson x Danner Trail 2650 provides delivers exactly what hikers need.

