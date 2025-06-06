It should be common knowledge by now that Anker has it hands in markets other than mobile device charging solutions. While it still excels in its original segment, the company’s other offerings are just as exceptional. Lately, its Soundcore subsidiary has been killing it in the audio space and for a good reason. The Boom 3i is one of the its latest releases that checks all the right boxes this season.

Over the years, this Chinese company has been gaining a foothold in the tech scene for the quality, performance, and pricing of its products. In short, consumers get the best bang for their buck. The Boom 3i is what Soundcore promotes as a “rugged outdoor speaker” and rightfully so.

Although almost every portable Bluetooth speaker these days boasts some form of water resistance, this bad boy pushes beyond the norm. To ensure this SKU survives anything your throw at it, Anker engineers it from the ground up to withstand dust, fresh water, and highly corrosive seawater.

Submersion in liquid up to 4.92 feet deep for 30 minutes won’t even faze it. In fact, the design allows it to float upright so music playback continues without a hitch. The robust enclosure even shurgs off accidental drops onto hard surfaces from a height of 3.28 feet. As impressive as its survivability claims to be, how well does it perform when it comes to audio fidelity?

Soundcore says the “3.7-inch 40W woofer and a 10W tweeter pump out thundering bass and ultra-clear treble.” The Boom 3i measures 8.27″ x 3.53″ x 3.09″ but can get as loud as 96 dB to deliver sound across large spaces. The package includes a handy detachable strap for ergonomic transport. Lastly, a full charge should last up to 16 hours.

Images courtesy of Soundcore/Anker