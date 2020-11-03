Filson is no stranger when it comes to wearable and everyday carry goods. They supply the market with durable and high-quality travel bags, workman boots, and more. They offer practical products that will go a long way just like the Filson Sporting Gloves.

Whether you’re out playing golf, at the outdoors fishing, or simply cleaning up the overgrown bushes in your backyard or garden, then this pair will come in handy. It has a flexible shell fabric made from 9.5oz polyester/suede for dexterity so it caters to any small and big jobs, while at work or at play. The company recommends it for “shooting a round of sporting clays to riding the ATV to the back of the ranch.”

The Filson Sporting Gloves features an oil-tack leather palm patch for durability and added grip. It has conductive or capacitive suede on the thumb and index finger so you can work with your touch-screen smartphones with the gloves on. It removes the hassle of having to remove and wear it back on every time you need to use your phone.

Meanwhile, high-density open-cell foam protects the knuckles from scratches and bumps while keeping the gloves breathable. It gives a cozy and comfortable wear no matter the job at hand. When you find yourself having to wipe at a sweat, this pair also comes with a Terry patch on the outer thumb. To keep a secure and comfortable fit, the Filson Sporting Gloves comes with a Velcro adjustable tab at the wrist.

Images courtesy of Filson