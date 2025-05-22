Mokka To Go offers the ultimate portability for the outdoor explorer. It mimics the traditional function of a Moka Pot, but built light, compact, and able to adapt to the rough and tumble lifestyle.

The stove-top Moka pot creates one to two bars of pressure through its filtered design and brews espresso-like java. It also brews coffee over fire or on a stove. The only problem with traditional moka pots is their weight and design. They are heavy and bulky, so they take up valuable space in your luggage.

Some also have rough edges that can tear fabrics. But not the Mokka To Go, which sacrifices the weight and size without compromising function. It weighs just 271 grams and fits in a standard bike bottle cage or bottle holders of backpacks. It measures 7.05″ tall and 3″ wide, giving it a sleek carry for a comfortable and secure grip.

Moreover, unlike the traditional Moka Pot, it supports both hot and cold brewing. For a cold brew, simply remove the b-rod from the basket, place the drip-ring on top of the boiler, put the basket in the drip-ring on the boiler, and then fill the basket with ground coffee. Then screw the top part onto the boiler, pour fresh water into the top up to the brim, and turn the c-rod 5° or more counterclockwise.

The further you turn, the faster the drip. Then you let it drip for 30 minutes to eight hours and when there’s just about 8mm water left in the top, turn the c-rod back clockwise, unscrew the top from the boiler, remove the basket with the drip-ring, then your cold brew is ready.

Moreover, the Mokka To Go features a wavy bottom that increases heat transfer by 150%, saving on energy. It’s made from food-safe aluminum and FDA-approved silicone and pp.

