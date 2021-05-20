New Zealand is a wonderful place that is recognized the world over for its breathtaking landscapes. As such, many would love to build their homes there in order to enjoy the visual spectacles it has to offer. Cheshire Architects have built a wonderful structure called the Fielding House that provides its occupants with panoramic views some folks would give anything to have.

Of course, those who love their high fantasy love to call New Zealand Middle Earth. Ever since acclaimed director Peter Jackson filmed The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies there, people flocked in record numbers.

The Fielding House takes what the island country has in abundance and turns it into a stunning backdrop. For sure those living there would be the envy of everyone, but for a different reason.

“The house is a glazed pavilion sitting in the dunescape above a coastal golf links,” according to Cheshire Architects.

It is situated somewhere with nature’s full glory on display on each of its four corners. Likewise, it seems to be in a prime spot for anyone who loves to hit the links in their free time. The Fielding house is primarily two planes: The roof and the main floor. What forms a bond between them are three wooden support cones.

Cheshire Architects also points out that there is a lower floor. There you’ll find the garage, plant room, storage, and a guest suite. Meanwhile, back on the main floor, we have floor-to-ceiling glass panes to let in as much natural light as possible.

The timber-clad cylinders are not only for show. Each has a distinct function to match the space. One features a fireplace, another goes for a bathroom, while the last is the kitchen. The Fielding House is one impressive home.

Images courtesy of Cheshire Architects