In 2020 we wrote about the Cabin ANNA, a house that slides open to welcome nature in. Designed by architect Casper Schols, it’s a modern cabin with walls or layers built with wheels that move along runners. This allows the house to “move” to adapt to its natural surrounding as the layers are configurable to suit the desired space.

Schols shared his plans to sell prefabricated versions of the cabin and that time has finally come in two options: ANNA Elements and ANNA Collection. The ANNA Collection “brings an elegant and dynamic play between home, nature and people.” It comes in black stained cladding and has a main floor area measuring approximately 34-57m2.

The upper floor area of the ANNA Collection design of Cabin ANNA is 8 m2 or 86 ft2. The cabin has a height of 14.7 ft and weighs 22 tons. It adapts to various climate and weather conditions and equipped with amenities to make it into a long-term home. It’s ideal for a family of four or three adults. It has a queen-size “in-floor storable bed,” an in-floor bath, a mezzanine bedroom, well-equipped kitchen, bathroom with toilet and shower, and a wood-burning stove.

Meanwhile, the ANNA Elements design of the ANNA Cabin is customizable according to the customer’s needs. It can serve as an ADU, an office, a theater, studio, and more. It has the same dimensions, platform, and patented sliding mechanism as the ANNA Collection. But customers can choose which among the amenities in the ANNA Collection they want added to the ANNA Elements.

Both designs of the Cabin ANNA have 80% of its structure CNC-machined off-site with dry connections easy to assemble and disassemble. This allows the cabins to easily be moved to various sites.

