A skilled architect never backs down from a challenge. Although there are prestigious firms that can be snobbish about the projects they will or won’t accept, refusal is usually never an option. Uneven or elevated terrain can be a nightmare for some, but perseverance results in breathtaking builds like the Brisa House in Brazil.

The modern dwelling is located on top of a promontory at the Iporanga peninsula — a municipality of São Paulo. FCstudio designed a multi-story structure surrounded by trees and affords residents with breathtaking panoramic views of the sea. The coastal home supplies owners with 33,367 square feet of space to do with as they please.

To fully immerse people in the natural landscape, the volumes rely on full-height glazing. The vast expanse of windows fills the spaces with natural lighting by day. Moreover, sliding panels allow cool fresh air to circulate throughout the Brisa House. Meanwhile, custom furniture adorns the various rooms.

Among these are signature pieces like the Libélula Table, Onda sideboard, and Equilíbrio Table, among others. The rooftop features a sparsely furnished area with 360-degree views. A couple of floors down is an infinity pool, a large porch, and a section dedicated to culinary delights.

Elsewhere, the living room flaunts a rosso marble wall and a sliding art canvas which reveals a huge TV behind it. “A large lamp made of tensioned canvas reproduces the sunset light and elevates the interior proposal to a more complex level,” writes FCstudio. From the air, the Brisa House is just one of several residences overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Images courtesy of André Mortatti