The picturesque landscape of Luminosa House makes it an ideal tranquil getaway. Nestled in the stunning Mantiqueira Mountains of Brazil, it offers panoramic forest views and dramatic sunrise and sunsets from expansive glazing, rooftop lounges, and porches.

Designed by architects Flavio Butti and Alice Martins, this contemporary home sits on a steep site and spans 95 square meters. It serves as a guest house, retreat, or home office. It’s an elegant structure that seamlessly blends with its surrounding topography through the use of natural materials.

These include the black polymer-cement cladding and mountain-inspired interiors. Surrounding the Luminosa House are wood-floored porches while a concrete path leads to the rooftop. The rooftop solarium offers 130 square meters of outdoor space, which includes a garden. This is the ideal spot for stargazing or sunbathing or simply for hanging out with friends or family.

Meanwhile, the interior feels cozy and inviting with its mountain-inspired finishes. These include the brick flooring, polished concrete walls, and wooden ceilings. The expansive glazing strategically placed throughout the house connects indoors and outdoors and invites natural light in. It also makes the house look and feel even more spacious.

Likewise, the furniture pieces come in hues inspired by the colors of the surrounding araucaria tree forest and the rocky planes like gray and brown. With the lights turned on inside at night, Luminosa House gives an inviting glow against its dark forest backdrop but looks peaceful in the morning. It also comes with all the necessary amenities to give you a comfortable and luxurious living experience amid the mountains.

Images courtesy of amfb.com