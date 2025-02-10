Perched on a 5,800-square-meter hill overlooking lovely views of Mount Asama in Karuizawa is the Hand-in-Hand House. Japanese studio Nendo built it as a weekend residence for a family of four in a design that symbolizes the image of a “family holding hands,” hence its name.

The home adapts to the site’s natural slope and stands on a platform supported by circular black columns. It comprises six 20-square-meter cottages scattered across an expansive terrace. Swooping black roofs of varying heights mimic the surrounding hills. These roofs, described as “holding hands,” gently connect the cottages, metaphorically unifying the structure.

Each cottage in the Hand-in-Hand House has its dedicated function. One hosts the kitchen, while the other houses the dining area and the bedrooms and a shard terrace connects all six. Inside, the cottages offer an inviting and warm aesthetic.

The curved white ceilings foster a sense of lightness and the wood panels on the walls and floors are in harmony with the surrounding nature. Meanwhile, expansive glazing allows for seamless indoor-outdoor integration and offers uninterrupted views of the surrounding verdant forest.

Likewise, furniture pieces come in natural or muted tones in gray or brown for a “sense of unity.” Nendo made sure each has its unique characteristic that caters to the family member’s individuality and privacy needs.

Nendo says the Hand-in-Hand House “maintains a respectful distance that honors each family member’s time and individuality while still fostering connection among the family, resulting in a true embodiment of a family holding hands.”

Images courtesy of Masahiro Ohgami