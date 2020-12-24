Depending on the types of video games you are regularly playing, there might be official and third-party accessories available to enhance the experience. It could be gamepads that are programmable or arcade sticks which are usually favored by fighting game enthusiasts. Others like Sony’s DualSense boasts cutting-edge haptics technology as well as resistive triggers. FANATEC is teasing the Podium BMW M4 GT3, which fans of racing titles and the German marque will want to own.

For those of you who love the immersion that comes from steering wheel controllers, FANATEC kicks it up a notch. Its Podium BMW M4 GT3 model gives players a chance to feel what its namesake has to offer. Even without a full-motion system to imitate how it might feel like to be inside one, a replica of what will be in your hands might just be better.

Engineers at BMW Motorsport are collaborating with FANATEC and bringing you a new entry for its Podium series. According to the manufacturer, this is an absolutely the exact steering wheel one would find in a 2022 BMW M4 GT3 race car. Of course, there are some tweaks for full compatibility with popular racing games via its CAN bus interface.

The Podium BMW M4 GT3 steering wheel is water-resistant, shockproof, and features a quick-release system. Its full carbon fiber construction ultimately makes it lightweight yet super durable. Meanwhile, the front buttons come with RGB LED backlighting and illuminated 12-position rotary switches. Pricing remains a mystery, but FANATEC says it will launch sometime in the second quarter of 2021.

Images courtesy of FANATEC/BMW Motorsports