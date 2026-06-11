Modern travel is not as simple as packing enough underwear and socks for the week. Nowadays, it’s about remembering your earpods, power bank, Kindle, laptop if you’re working, 10 different chargers that you probably don’t need, and forgetting a travel adaptor and kicking yourself when you arrive where you need to go.

To simplify the packing process for you, we’ve created a guide to packing your travel tech and lifestyle kit for unique stays.

The Essential Tech Travel Kit

The exact essentials you want to pack depend on your reason for travel and if you’re still working. Some things we like to suggest include:

Get a universal travel adaptor from Amazon so you can use it wherever you go.

Buy a power bank suitable for laptops, again, from Amazon, so you can work on the go rather than needing a plug socket.

Get a fast charger, a 65W flat plug, and find one with EU/UK/US plug ends. Or, find one suitable for the country you’re traveling to.

Get a USB-C to USB-A adapter. Not every country is on the USB-C hype like America is.

Take an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google TV so you can watch what you want. You won’t always be working.

Investing in durable, top-tier travel gear means you are fully equipped for any itinerary, but having the right equipment is only half the battle. To truly elevate your experience, your home base needs to be just as flexible and accommodating as the equipment inside your bag. Using a smart, cross-platform aggregator like Cozycozy gives you the ultimate advantage, making it effortless to scan millions of global property listings and secure anything from a high-tech cabin in the woods to a premium city loft with all the right residential spaces.

Tech Travel Packing Hacks

Traveling to some people doesn’t always mean sitting back with a mojito in hand and an interesting podcast through the AirPods. Yes, we’re weeping with you.

If you’re working remotely, as a digital nomad or just as a remote worker, and you’re traveling with your Teams chat logged in, follow these tech travel packing hacks to pack a bit lighter or more organized and still have everything you need every time you travel:

If you can, swap your laptop for a tablet, like an iPad Pro or a Lenovo Tab, or whatever you have. Sorry if you don’t have one, but swapping your bigger laptop for a tablet is such a good idea if you can. All you need to do is ensure you have all the software and relevant apps logged in on your tablet.

Use Apple AirTags or a similar brand in case your belongings go missing (why do airliners do this to us?!).

Use packing cubes. They’re such a good way of organizing your things and fitting more into your case.

The Essential Lifestyle Kit for Unique Stays

Hopefully, it’s not all work and no play, so you obviously need to pack some lifestyle essentials, especially if you’re staying somewhere a bit more unique and not hotel-based, where they probably have most of the things you need. We’d recommend packing:

Plasters and paracetamol. People always forget things like this, especially plasters!

Multi-functional technical apparel if you’re hiking in the middle of nowhere. It’s clothing engineered with high-performance fabrics and versatile designs to adapt to various environments, weather conditions, and physical activities. If you Google it, examples come up.

Backpack with enough pockets to take what you want out.

A normal phone power bank , fully charged, with the correct lead end to end for your phone.

Zippered travel wallet so you don’t lose anything.

Pool towels (if applicable) because no accommodation ever provides them.

Obviously, just think about where you’re going and the lifestyle items you might want to take. We’ve given you a rough guide.

It’s so good to think ahead and not just go with the basics, especially if you’re staying somewhere unique rather than a hotel, and especially if you’re working when you travel. Most of the things we’ve mentioned, you can get on Amazon or somewhere online with a quick Google search.