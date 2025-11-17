Once again, we’re on the subject of drones. Although there was a recent controversy regarding sightings of these flying machines, many still use them both recreationally and professionally. Meanwhile, there are people who believe they can unlock even more capabilities with a design overhaul. The VITA — a concept by Hongyi Sun — hopes to save lives.

Since modern quadcopters offer exceptional maneuverability and speed, there are plenty of scenarios wherein their use would be beneficial. Since it usually takes time for emergency services to reach those in need of immediate care, the VITA can greatly improve the odds of survival. The platform also leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to help assess the situation.

Dual cameras transmit live footage for the operators to analyze and dispatch the right team. Unlike the typical drone configuration with rotors and propellers, this concept does not. The bladeless approach not only minimizes chances of crashes but also allows it to fly safely in close proximity to humans.

According to the press materials, the VITA “carries a compact emergency kit with an AED and trauma supplies.” A forward facing display provides visual instructions on how to perform specific first-aid treatments and more. The screen also shows a friendly face in a bid to comfort those distraught by the incident.

“Front and rear signal lights alert traffic, while a bottom-facing LED improves visibility at night. The drone operates for up to 60 minutes before returning to a docking station to recharge or replace its battery.” The VITA has been recognized by the Red Dot Design Award committee as the “Best of the Best” this year.

Images courtesy of Hongyi Sun/Red Dot Design Award