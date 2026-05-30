Ditch the extra chargers and adapters with the Solly solar power bank. It delivers reliable and efficient energy to your mobile devices, no matter where the adventure takes you, be it in the urban jungle or even off the grid. It delivers 300W of output power and packs 20,000mAh of solid-state battery rechargeable via the local grid or the sun.

This power bank comes in a compact size and airplane-safe design, giving you the flexibility to charge anywhere in the world. It charges multiple devices simultaneously, including phones, cameras, laptops, and more, using its built-in ports. It has two high-speed 140W USB-C ports and a 20W USB-A port. There’s also a 110V / 220V wall charger should you need to refuel the battery.

Meanwhile, the integrated solar panel gives a reliable boost in cases of blackouts or off-grid use. Solly features a smart PCB system with low-current detection which allows you to safely charge small devices like earbuds alongside high-powered ones. It can power two laptops at once using the USB-C ports and offers uninterrupted workflow with its pass-through charging capability.

This means, you can charge the power bank simultaneously while charging your other devices. Its Smart Display shows visuals on real-time power insights, the temperature and battery level, and the ports in use. This way, you can monitor input/output wattage and view power distribution across ports from one compact device.

Solly recharges fast, going from zero to 100% in just 26 minutes. It is carry-on friendly, shock-proof, and water-resistant. It even comes with a 100W USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard and engineered with a multi-layer intelligent protection system that prevents overheating, overcurrent, overvoltage, overload, under-voltage, and short-circuit risks.

Images courtesy of Solly