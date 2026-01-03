Back then, when people talked about the birds and the bees, it had a hidden meaning only adults knew. These days, this topic may refer to how climate change affects nature’s top pollinators. Without these creatures, the world’s food supply would drastically go down. With the aid of technology, we can use gadgets like the Hum Bloom.

This quirky product is from the folks at Birdfy — a supplier of smart bird feeders. As humans, we sadly take some things for granted with devastating effects. Carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels are the leading cause of global warming. Meanwhile, the rising temperatures are consequently affecting animals like hummingbirds.

The avian family “Trochilidae” stands out from the rest courtesy of their impressive ability to hover, fly sideways, and even fly backward. Surprisingly, it’s a trait biologists commonly find in insects. Given the ridiculous speeds of their wings, energy consumption is equally high. The Hum Bloom is the latest smart feeder model specifically designed for hummingbirds.

Since these diminutive birds dart around so fast, viewing them remotely with regular imaging systems is difficult. More often than not, the photos or videos capture nothing but smudges or blurry objects. Birding enthusiasts finally have technology on their side. The cutting-edge sensors in the Hum Bloom can record 4K footage and shoot 8 MP photos.

With the flower-shaped feeding tube positioned strategically in frame, we can see these marvels of nature up close and in detail. Activate 120 fps slow motion to catch a glimpse of the 80-beat-per-second flap of a hummingbird’s wings. Likewise, the Hum Bloom’s Realtime Nectar Level Monitoring function notifies you if it needs a refill.

Images courtesy of Birdfy