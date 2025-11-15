Alarm O’clock by Milan-based design studio The Real Objects reinvents the alarm clock design. Instead of blaring a loud sound like a fire alarm, it wakes you up gently with ambient light and subtle notifications about the weather and more.

Importantly, it gets you off your phone the moment you wake up. Yet, it still lets you access the convenience of technology without the harmful lights coming from the phone. It features simple geometrics and provides gentle notifications represented through gradual light transitions and minimal visual details.

Alarm O’Clock creates “a more human and approachable feeling” instead of being just another utilitarian tool on your bedside table. Its warm textures and friendly color accents provide minimalist elegance. It’s designed as “a bedside companion designed to bring calm, clarity, and personality” to the way you wake up and designed “to build an emotional connection with the user.”

The front facing part of the clock presents time, date, location, and weather information on a vertical e-ink display. Meanwhile, a button at the top emits ambient light ideal for sleeping and gentle waking. It also doubles as a snooze button that activates with a simple press.

Alarm O’Clock offers color customization to create different atmospheres in the room, turning it into an artistic display. Meanwhile, on one side is an orange dial to adjust the sound volume and light mode changes from sun rising to midnight. Then the opposite side is the speaker. The clock connects to your phone via Bluetooth and through a companion app.

Images courtesy of Behance/The Real Objects