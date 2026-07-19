Although there are exceptions, a trend among consumer electronics companies is the removal of built-in storage expansion. From an engineering standpoint, this makes it possible to reduce the overall size of a device. Meanwhile, users face a scenario wherein they need to be mindful of what they save onto their gadgets. Or, settle for something like the Disk PRO2.

We can thank cutting-edge manufacturing processes for cramming countless transistors into a ridiculously small package. SHARGE is currently crowdfunding a feature-packed follow-up to the Disk Pro. Judging by the promotional materials, the upcoming SKU is the firm’s 16th Kickstarter campaign. As of this writing, it’s shaping up to be another huge success.

Now that the brand is recognized for the quality and value of its products, you can bet people will gladly support any future project. In fact, the Disk PRO2 is already at $376,443 from 3,381 backers with 28 days to go. That’s a massive amount for a goal of only $5,000. Hence, here’s what we can expect from this next-generation entry.

Thankfully, SHARGE is not totally overhauling the formula. There is an incremental increase in dimensions, now listed as 92.6 mm x 59.2 mm x 13.5 mm, up from the previous unit’s 90 mm x 61 mm x 11 mm. However, the slightly larger enclosure equates to a slew of upgrades.

These include a swappable SSD, a detachable cable, an SD card reader, a microSD card reader, and a bigger air intake. The Disk Pro also touts a magnetic attachment system for portable convenience. Roughly the size of a small stack of playing cards, you can effortlessly take the Disk PRO2 anywhere. Don’t miss out on the benefits and discounts when you back it now.

Images courtesy of SHARGE