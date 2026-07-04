If there’s a natural wonder people immediately associate with Japan, it’s Mount Fuji. The active stratovolcano is usually depicted with a snow cap in various forms of media. Now that the climbing season is in full swing, Salomon launches the Mt. Fuji Collection. Suit up with a selection of stylish apparel that looks good when you go on a trek.

The mountain is the country’s tallest peak and holds a deep cultural significance, especially when it comes to Buddhist and Shinto traditions. The French lifestyle label and supplier of high-performance gear for outdoor recreation presents a fashionable four-piece capsule. Unfortunately, all items in the Mt. Fuji Collection are Japan-only exclusives.

According to the press release, it’s part of an ongoing partnership between Salomon and Fujiyoshida City, Yamanashi Prefecture. The Mt. FUJI-Re-Style Project intends to promote a one-of-a-kind experience from the foothills, and all the way to the top. Of course, it encourages us to do so with the X ULTRA 360 GORE-TEX FUJI LTD and TRAILBLAZER 20 MONT FUJI.

Starting with the hiking shoes, there are two colorways to pick from: LUNAR ROCK/BLACK OLIVE/ANCIENT WATE and ASHES OF ROSES/ICE FLOW/ANCIENT WATE. Next is the backpack, which arrives in either BLACK OLIVE/TROOPER/FIERY RED or ASHES OF ROSES/ICE FLOW/FIERY RED.

It looks like you can either mix things up or opt for a matching set. Another aspect of the Mt. Fuji Collection we like is the minimalist take on co-branding. While the Salomon badges appear in all the usual places, a distinctive Mt. Fuji emblem adorns the tongue of the low-top and the front panel of the daysack.

Images courtesy of Salomon