TacticalGeek has released a beefy yet still pocketable version of its VX1 folder, the VX2. It features a bold silhouette in a heavy-duty build ready to tackle the outdoors with ease and comfort. It offers lightweight strength, packing a deadly sharp blade sandwiched between a two-layered titanium handle.

The handle makes the strongest visual statement with its attractive “Starry” color achieved through a complex titanium treatment that produces shifting colors and an “ice-crystal” texture reminiscent of starlight. First, the handle goes inside a vacuum furnace where it’s heated at sustained high temperatures. Then, through precise control of the voltage and current, the surface develops a dense, nano-thin oxide layer.

This is a transparent, colorless layer that produces rich, stable layers of color when light strikes its surface. This process of titanium oxidation coloring on the handle, not a painted coating, means the VX2 folder develops color variations in the handle, making each knife uniquely different. Additionally, the color layer withstands daily wear and remains vivid through repeated uses.

On the business side, this flipper knife features a 3.35-inch original T-shaped geometric blade crafted from 4mm-thick Böhler M390 powder steel. It deploys via a smooth KVT ceramic ball-bearing system and flipper tab for low-resistance, one-handed operation. The snappy blade action almost gives the impression of an automatic knife.

The blade underwent a vacuum oil quench heat treatment, then a cryogenic treatment and triple tempering to give it a tough, stable edge and long-lasting sharpness. The VX2 boasts a blade hardness of 60–62 HRC, making it heavy-duty and ready for high-intensity outdoor bushcraft use. The blade features a hand-ground flat grind that creates a near-ideal thin V-shaped edge for a smoother, low-resistance cutting experience.

Images courtesy of TacticalGeek