Power generators prove very useful in times of blackouts or outages. The ElecHive power station is another machine that is not just effective but also sustainable.

Forget power stations that reek of gas and wake the neighbors. This one is eco-friendly as such it is safe to use both indoors and outdoors. It boasts 2200Wh of output power and can charge 12 devices simultaneously. It has various ports for your various electrical equipment including two 12V DC, two USB-C, and a couple of USB-A ports. This device even has a 180W car charger and four AC ports to power big devices.

For a powerful generator, you would think that it would be heavy. On the contrary, the ElecHive Power Station is only 34 pounds and compact at just 9.8 x 9 x 12.6 inches. That’s 45 percent and 148 percent smaller than the Yeti Goal Zero 1500x and Bluetti AC200, respectively. It uses the Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2)— NMC battery pack to make it smaller and lighter yet highly efficient in its purpose.

This battery pack powers electric vehicles because of its resistance to low temperatures. It also has high density, high cycle efficiency, and stable chemistry. This means you are likely going to get more power cycles because it has 30-50 percent more life density.

Moreover, with an NMC battery pack, you can be sure of zero performance reduction with the ElecHive power station. It can handle cold conditions as low as 4°. It uses an all-new thermal system that lets the temperature adjust accordingly to the environment. The temperature heats up the battery when the temperature drops.

Images courtesy of Zero Breeze