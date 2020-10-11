The Einova Mundus Pro is a UV-C Sanitizer that kills 99.99% of pathogens including the deadly SARS-COV-2, the virus behind COVID-19. It is EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and Intertek certified thus guaranteed effective.

This is a UVC-sanitizer that makes cleaning anything from your mobile phone, watches, keys, and more efficient. It boasts four-layer microbe killing technology namely 2 UV-C lamps, 4 UV-C LEDs, an ozone layer, and a TiO2 (titanium dioxide) coating. The dual UV-C lamp exerts over 4W of light pressure and the UV-C LEDs has a biocidal wavelength peak of 275 nm. The TiO2 coating and ozone further optimize the sanitizing process.

The Einova Mundus Pro features a touch-sensitive button that lights up to show the cleaning progress. The UV-C light automatically turns off to shield the eyes. It takes eight minutes for the whole cleaning process but sanitization is already complete at four minutes.

This device can hold multiple items: two phones simultaneously, sunglasses, protective masks, AirPods, toys, and more. It has a textured surface to ensure 360-degree access to the UV-C light in all angles without flipping or rotating the items.

Moreover, the Einova Mundus Pro sanitizer functions as a Qi-wireless charger. It can power up to three devices simultaneously. It has one 18W USB-A quick charge port and two 10W wireless charging spots. This innovative product even works as a minimalist and sleek personal organizer. It is compact and fits neatly on any small surface. It is portable so you can bring it anywhere and anytime you need thorough disinfection or sanitization.

