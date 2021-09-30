The Beats by Dre brand remains just as popular as it did back when it first debuted. Credit goes to its founders and their marketing strategy. Even now when it’s under Apple leadership, new releases still draw a lot of publicity. For its latest launch, you have a collaboration with A-COLD-WALL* for a limited-edition Beats Studio3 Wireless.

As you can see, this is how Apple’s $3 billion acquisition manages to stay on top of the competition. While its rivals choose to promote audio quality above anything else, Beats by Dre position’s itself as a lifestyle label. The formula seems to be a good one as most consumers purchase their products for both audio and fashion.

The A-COLD-WALL* version of the Beats Studio3 Wireless sports a special colorway aptly dubbed A-COLD-WALL* Cement. The iconic silhouette of the over-ear headphones remains intact, but it receives more than just a new coat. On top of the speckled grey, each folding section of the headband shows special graphics.

An ACW* bracket logo is visible on the exterior side along with a solid black stripe that runs down the Beats badge of the earcups. Meanwhile, the inner band is in a shade of gray to contrast the darker tone. The co-branding is also visible on the carrying case which touts the ACW* bracket logo once more.

Tune out the noise with the Beats Studio3 Wireless’ Pure Active Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) feature. Seamlessly switch between your devices with the help of Apple’s versatile W1 chip. Enjoy close to a full day of listening at 22 hours with Pure ANC on and up to 40 hours when it’s off. Also, a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 3 hours of playback — perfect for folks with on-the-go lifestyles.

Images courtesy of Beats by Dre/Apple