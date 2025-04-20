As more people participate in various outdoor activities, the demand for products that can enhance their experience is also on the rise. Gatherings such as pool parties, picnics, and backyard barbecues are way better with the right beats. Sony’s ULT FIELD 5 is up to the task in more ways than one.

Bluetooth speakers are practically mainstream these days. These are versatile sound systems boasting exceptional portability and acoustic quality. Unfortunately, not all deliver superior build quality, long-lasting battery life, high-fidelity audio, and sleek style.

Sony is no stranger when it comes to gadgets like the ULT FIELD 5. As the first company to successfully market portable audio devices such as the legendary Walkman, Discman, and everything in between, you can say it is already an established name in the business.

This SKU touts a rectangular tube form factor that measures around 320 mm x 144 mm x 125 mm and tips the scales at 7.27 lbs. There are only two colorways available: Black and Off-White. Instead of a built-in carrying handle, the package includes a detachable shoulder strap for convenient transport.

Rubber feet on the base and the shape of its frame allow users to position it horizontally or vertically. Controls are located at the top and are easy to understand and operate. Your ULT FIELD 5 holds two L/R tweeters and a woofer for rich and powerful sound output.

To withstand the elements, Sony engineered this Bluetooth speaker with IP67-rated protection against moisture and dust. Meanwhile, its robust 25-hour battery life means you can play your favorite tunes all day long. Furthermore, the ULT FIELD 5’s Party Light function provides a customizable visual spectacle.

Images courtesy of Sony