With Space Jam: A New Legacy still fresh on everyone’s minds, we can’t help but compare it to the original. Others claim that Lebron James still cannot compare to Michael Jordan both on and off the court. While that debate rages on, we do know the GOAT loves to hit the links. Eastside Golf presents its take on an Air Jordan IV.

Instead of completely overhauling the silhouette as with other collaboration, the lifestyle brand is making a few stylish changes. We all know that the original version of the sneakers is fashionable enough for casual use. Of course, they also perform well in a game of hoops.

The Air Jordan IV from Eastside Golf, however, shifts its on-court capabilities to the course. Before we get into that, let’s check out the rest of the shoes. The leather upper, mesh, tongue, lining, and sock liner are in white. Meanwhile, the midsole, heel counter, heel tab, and rear overlay sport a speckled shade of cement gray.

Instead of the usual badge, the tongue features Eastside Golf’s emblem. It is of a man in sweats, baggy jeans, sneakers, a cap, and a gold chain necklace caught in mid-swing. The Jumpman logo is still visible in white on the heel counter. This Air Jordan IV also comes with eyestay hardware in gold.

To add even more contrast, there are navy elements that start from the toe until the midfoot. Moreover, the tongue’s inner lining is in a darker tone of blue. Close to the heel, a Nike Air unit peeks just below the cement accent. Finally, the Air Jordan IV features a transparent outsole with Eastside Golf’s Be You canvas artwork visible underneath.

Images courtesy of Eastside Golf