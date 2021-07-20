Despite the less than favorable reception of the Space Jam: A New Legacy the wave of merchandise that came along with it tell a different story. So far, we have already featured a few such as a timepiece from Kross Studio and a pair of basketball kicks from Nike. Now, fans of the original movie have a chance to own the GOAT’s Air Jordan XI Space Jam.

If the latest collection from Converse and Nike are not to your liking then perhaps this might be more up your alley. That is if you are ready to pay anywhere between $150,000 to $200,000 or even more before the hammer falls.

Sotheby’s is handling the auction wherein the Air Jordan XI Space Jam sneakers will undoubtedly be the major prize among collectors. The NBA’s legendary player first showcased the shoes during the final match between him and the Tune Squad against the Monstars.

Only a few examples were made and worn by MJ, but this particular pair remains untouched. Except maybe for his signature in silver ink on the lateral side of the left shoe’s toebox. You see, this Air Jordan XI Space Jam is what they call a “Player Exclusive” or “Player Sample” edition.

Another notable difference between the regular and Space Jam release is the purple Jumpman logo. You’ll also notice that the outsoles now have a yellowish tint to them due to aging. Nonetheless, Sotheby’s says it’s in perfect deadstock condition.

Moreover, these are in Michael Jordan’s size, which is 13. Whoever successfully outbids everyone else will get the Air Jordan XI Space Jam shoes in a custom wooden box with dark purple velvet linings inside.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s