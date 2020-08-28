There has been a steady influx of overlanding-tuned vehicles in the past few weeks. Of course, all-time favorite platforms have been making an appearance which is a great bonus. Initially, were are all stoked for the upcoming return of a Blue Oval SUV that people have been asking for – the 2021 Ford Bronco. However, that wasn’t enough because GMC just blew everyone away with the teaser for its all-electric Hummer. Now, E.C.D. Automotive Design wants a piece of the action with its electrified Land Rover Defender.

Mind you, that no typo, because the US-based outfit is collaborating with Electric Classic Cars for a special project. This partnership hopes to build the world’s first all-electric Land Rover Defender, which is an awesome undertaking. Now that the team has the donor machine, the next step is to figure out the powertrain. Hence, for the sake of reliability and performance, they’re sourcing it from Tesla.

This presents two more options: 450 horsepower and 600 horsepower. The former should allow the Land Rover Defender to hit a 0-60 mph sprint in just under 5 seconds. Meanwhile, going with the latter is probably even better as we’re looking at approximately a 0-60 mph run of around 3 seconds. On the other hand, we have to remember that this is an off-road ride.

Therefore, E.C.D. Automotive Design and Electric Classic Cars are tuning this SUV with rugged capabilities. Features such as anti-lock brakes, downhill assist, traction control, and the works. Battery capacity should be around 100kWh which should be enough for 220 miles on a full charge. It will just take time for owners of this emission-free Land Rover Defender to adjust to the transmission-less direct-drive system.

Images courtesy of E.C.D. Automotive Design