Once in a while, the automotive industry introduces odd or whimsical mobility platforms. These may seem strange to the average commuter, but it’s the purpose that dictates the design. This is the Mobilize Duo/Bento — a compact two-seater meant for urban use and a direct competitor to Citroën’s Ami. After showcasing the original concept in 2021 and following it with the Twizy, Renault is finally launching it soon.

Despite the mixed reception of its predecessor, the French marque firmly believes there is a market for an all-electric microcar. Given there are plenty of cities with narrow roads in Europe, its diminutive physical footprint is already an attractive selling point. Depending on the client’s needs, the manufacturer can configure it for passengers or with cargo capabilities.

Mobilize outfits the Duo with a tandem seating arrangement to maintain its slim profile. Meanwhile, the Bento variant ditches the extra seat for approximately 700 liters of space to haul larger items. According to the press release, up to three units can fit into a single standard parking slot. Furthermore, the eco-friendly features of this machine go beyond its powertrain.

The target is to incorporate more than 50% recycled materials with each build. Next, the goal is to reach at least 95% recyclability at the end of its service life. A full charge will last up to 87 miles, while its top speed is 50 mph. Mobilize endows the Duo/Bento with gullwing doors and a BoomBox dashboard/entertainment system.

Oddly enough, Renault did not specify plans for complete ownership of the Duo/Bento. Instead, they will be offering subscriptions and monitoring the fleet remotely via FOTA technology. As the spec sheet shows, Mobilize’s EV outperforms Citroën’s Ami, but we could also see the latter announce something new before the year ends.

Images courtesy of Mobilize