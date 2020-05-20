The Dyson Lightcycle Morph Light uses intelligent programming to give you multiple lighting formats for multiple uses. It adapts to your lifestyle to give you a safe and relaxing experience.

This highly-advanced tech features four lighting modes: precision, study, wake-up, and relax mode. The light ambient changes accordingly to your choice of mode. The study mode regulates blue light exposure in the evenings to protect your eyesight while the precision mode improves visibility and displays colors very close to daylight. The relax mode gives you a relaxing light that is bright enough to read with during the evenings. Whereas the light under the wake-up mode gradually brightens to mimic the rising of the sun in the morning.

Aside from the modes, the Dyson Lightcycle Morph Light also has other amazing features including its magnetic touch-glide docking system. The optical head docks into the perforated stem or body which then creates an ambient glow throughout the stem. Likewise, it uses slide-touch controls for dimming and color temperature changes, and near the stand is a built-in USB charger.

This lamp has motion sensors to help save energy and brightness sensors that auto-adjust the brightness according to your age and the task at hand for consistent and optimal lighting. It also allows for personalization using a smartphone app that connects to the Dyson lamp using Bluetooth.

As with other Dyson products that are guaranteed for a lifetime, this lamp comes with over a decade of warranty. There is no need to replace the bulb as it is engineered to work for 60 years.

Images courtesy of Dyson