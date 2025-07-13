Measuring curved surfaces can be a challenge when you don’t have the proper tool. Traditional rulers and measuring tapes (plastic and metal) struggle at it and they don’t give precise measurements. Titaner’s Tiroler 2.0 offers a clever and easy alternative and promises to measure every curve perfectly.

Made from robust and lightweight titanium, this ring-shaped device measures curves via a push and roll motion. It’s an upgrade from the original Tiroler, which comprises of an outer ring that you hold and an inner ring that spins smoothly within the outer ring. Every full revolution makes an audible and tangible click which represents a measured distance of 10cm or 5 ” (it offers both metric and imperial measurements).

The numbered tick marks on the inner ring visible through a window in the outer ring show the smaller increments. Titaner built on the original’s functional design for the Tiroler 2.0 but gave it a removable silicone O-ring set in a groove around the perimeter of the inner ring. The silicone addition offers better grip control on slick or slippery surfaces like glass and metal. It also prevents scratches or skid marks on the surface.

Moreover, the rolling action is enhanced and smoothened by the inclusion of a new PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene)-infused lubricating filament and slightly larger bearings. Then the clicking sound per revolution is now also louder on the new version, which makes for a great ASMR experience. Meanwhile, the viewing window in the Tiroler 2.0 is now at the top of the outer ring, instead of at the bottom. The new location makes it easy to see and read out the numbers.

Images courtesy of Titaner